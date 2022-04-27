Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, said working under President Muhammadu Buhari has equipped him with the competence to run Nigeria.

Mr Osinbajo spoke during a visit to the Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo, at his palace in Abeokuta.

The visit was part of the vice president’s consultation with prominent persons and APC delegates to seek support for his presidential ambition ahead of 2023.

He arrived in Ogun, his home state, on Tuesday and met Governor Dapo Abiodun, with the governor declaring support for him ahead of the party primaries next month.

Mr Osinbajo said although he was not a politician when the party nominated him as Mr Buhari’s running mate in the run-up to the 2015 election; he is now immersed in politics and can lead Nigeria.

“By providence I was nominated as Vice President,” Mr Osinbajo said.

“But I am now a politician who is qualified to be president. Buhari has been open to me. He had made me to see things. He never vetted my decision as acting president.”

Mr Osinbajo said he is confident in his ability to perform as president.

‘When opportunity arose for me to run for presidency, I asked the question, how will I perform? Today all I’m required is to offer loyalty for my country.

“We are making progress in the journey. All our leaders are joining me in the journey. Come May 29, 2023, I will be sworn in as Nigeria’s next president,” said Mr Osinbajo.

Mr Osinbajo said working with President Buhari has exposed him to governance at the highest level and placed him in a position to tackle serious issues concerning economy, security, among others.

“The Vice President position is an opportunity to serve and I have served with utmost loyalty. I put everything into my work. I am a candidate who will hit the ground running when I am elected,” he said.

“I have the requisite knowledge to do the job and build on what others have put in place. My presidency will bring peace, unity, and development to the country. After all, I have learnt if called upon to serve the nation, should I say no?

“I have decided that I will run for the office. I have sworn an oath to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is an oath to our people, our children, and the future of Nigeria. I owe nobody else any allegiance outside the oath.”

Mr Osinbajo is one of over 10 aspirants seeking the APC presidential ticket. Others include ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, Kogi governor Yahaya Bello and transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi.