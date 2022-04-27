The former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State to ensure a level playing ground for all aspirants in the party’s forthcoming primary election.

Mr Ekweremadu, who is a governorship aspirant in the state, made the appeal in Enugu during a consultative meeting with the state PDP leaders on Tuesday.

He was received by the state chairman of the party, Augustine Nnamani, alongside other party executives in the state.

“Today, I had a consultative session with the leadership of our great party, Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State.

“I sought their support and emphasised on the need for the state leadership of the party to ensure a level playing field for every aspirant,” Mr Ekweremadu said in a post via his verified Facebook page.

The lawmaker said giving every aspirant a level playing ground in the party’s governorship primaries would help the party emerge stronger in the 2023 general elections in the state.

He said there was a need for all stakeholders to “toe the path of sportsmanship and democratic ideals” of the party in the state.

The lawmaker, last month, indicated his intention to run for governor of the state in 2023 on the platform of the PDP.

He currently represents Enugu West District in the Nigerian Senate.

Elected in 2003, he has spent more than 19 years in the Senate.

Background

There has been controversy over zoning arrangement in Enugu State. The agreement was said to have been reached by PDP leaders in the state.

The PDP is the ruling party in the state.

Mr Ekweremadu’s request for a level playing field for governorship aspirants in the state is coming on the heels of the raging zoning debate in the state.

Many stakeholders in the party have thrown their weight behind the zoning arrangement.

But, the lawmaker has insisted that there was no zoning agreement in the state and that the contest should be thrown open to allow best candidates to emerge.

He had also described zoning as “political treachery.”

The party has not fixed a date for its governorship primaries.

PREMIUM TIMES, however, learnt that the party in the state has zoned the party’s 2023 governorship ticket to Enugu East Senatorial District.

Mr Ekweremadu hails from Aninri, a local government area in Enugu West District.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who is said to favour the zoning arrangement, has reportedly picked a former Commissioner for Environment, Chijioke Edeoga, as his successor.

Mr Edeoga, last month, resigned his position as commissioner to pick the party’s governorship form.

The former commissioner hails from Isi-Uzo, a local government area in Enugu East District.