The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, began the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for aspirants seeking various elective positions in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, at the commencement of the exercise, presented forms and guidelines to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Ita Solomon Enang, a former Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Messrs Lalong and Enang are contesting the Plateau South Senatorial and Akwa Ibom Governorship in the 2023 elections respectively.

The Plateau Legacy Group led by Yusuf Gagdi collected the forms and guidelines on behalf of Mr Lalong.

Mr Argungu, while promising a transparent and hitch-free exercise, assured the aspirants of adequate forms, saying there would not be hoarding of forms.

Mr Enang, while speaking with journalists after picking the forms, expressed happiness, saying he was ready to serve his people and enthrone development if elected as Akwa Ibom next governor.

“I feel highly elated picking the gubernatorial form to contest the governorship election on the platform of the APC in Akwa Ibom,” he said.

He said there was no faction in Akwa Ibom APC chapter as was being alleged.

According to him, all the interests have sunk into one family and the family is APC under the leadership of Mr Buhari and the party’s national chairman.

“Whatever is remaining is to tidy the end, we will tidy up and we will go into the nomination as one united family in one venue coming out with one candidate.

“One winner for every of the gubernatorial, Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections, and we will come out strong and able,” he said.

Mr Enang, a former senator, said if elected as Akwa Ibom next governor in 2023, he would bring in accountability and change the narrative in the state.

He said he would also ensure improved internally generated revenue in the state and its development by working with the federal government

He said he would give attention to agriculture, education and declare emergency on the development of youths and the development of human infrastructure.

The APC NEC, at its meeting on April 20, fixed the nomination and expression of interest forms at N100 millions.

For governorship, NEC approved N50 million for both nomination and expression of interest, while Senate and House of Representatives aspirants are to pay N20 million and N10 million respectively.

Those for states legislative seats are paying N2 million for both forms.

The commencement of the sale of form was initially scheduled for April 23 but was later shifted to April 26.

The party’s national secretariat located on Blantyre Street, Wuse2 Abuja has become a beehive of activities as party members and aspirants are seen going in and out of the secretariat daily.

(NAN)