The police in Yobe State, on Tuesday, shut down their mammy market in the state capital, Damaturu, over fear that the Islamist group, Boko Haram/ISWAP, is planning to bomb it.

The police mammy market perhaps houses the highest number of bars in the town.

The Islamist group considers the consumption of alcohol ungodly and has claimed responsibility for recent attacks on bars across the country’s north-east where it is primarily active.

The market, which is located inside the Police Area Command Damaturu, had been deserted, when our reporter visited the market around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that the police took the decision to close the market to prevent it from being attacked by the Islamist group.

Last Wednesday PREMIUM TIMES reported that Boko Haram claimed responsibility for attacks on bars in Geidam, in the north of the state, and Gashua town. At least six people were killed in both attacks and several others were injured.

Following the closure of the mammy market, bars in the town, especially in the Jerusalem area of the town, have also closed shop.

A security source told our reporter that the market will remain closed throughout the Sallah period until adequate security measures are in place to secure the lives and property of the citizens.

Yobe State Police Spokesperson, Dungus Abdulkareem, who confirmed the closure of the market told PREMIUM TIMES, that “the police do not want to be embarrassed or caught unawares by these terrorists.

“With what happened at Geidam and Gashua, it’s expedient on us to act proactively by closing down the Area Command Mammy Market until further notice. The police and security agencies are also collaborating with other places to ensure adequate protection of people and property,” Mr Dungus informed.

In his reaction, the Security Adviser to the governor of the state, Dahiru Abdulsalam, said the antics of Boko Haram are to draw sympathy by pitching the people against one another.

He said the recent bomb attacks on bars are to win sympathy from the larger Islamic population of the State.

“The security operatives in Yobe State is concerned with protecting the lives of everyone in the state whether in a drinking joint, in the hotel, worship centre, market place etc. our concern is to stop such attacks and nip them from the bud,” Mr Abdulsalam said.