Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has declared support for the presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

A statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin, said Mr Abiodun and the delegates from Ogun State would support Mr Osinbajo to enable him “continue with some of the laudable projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.”

The vice president is from Ogun State.

Mr Abiodun’s declaration for the vice president has dealt an apparent blow to Bola Tinubu, another APC presidential aspirant, who has been banking on the governor’s support in the southwest region.

Mr Osinbajo arrived Ogun State on Tuesday in continuation of his nationwide consultation with key personalities and party delegates ahead of next month’s presidential primaries.

During a meeting with Mr Abiodun at the Presidential Lodge, Ibara, Abeokuta, the governor said the vice president is “eminently qualified” to lead the country.

“The vice president’s presence here is homecoming,” the governor said.

“We are pleased with his decision to run for the office of the president. He is competent and committed to lead the country in a higher capacity.

“Your steadfastness, integrity and character are all well known. You are serving this country and the president meritoriously for the last seven years as the vice president.

“We have no doubt that you will do well as the president and we will support you.”

The governor, who extolled the VP’s academic exploits, recalled how he stood behind his gubernatorial election and described him as a man who is interested in fairness, justice, equity and the rule of law.

While speaking, Mr Osinbajo said he was not in the state to campaign, but to inform his people of his intention to run for president.

The vice president said he had consulted widely across all sections of the society, including with President Muhammadu Buhari, before throwing his hat into the ring.

Recounting his contributions to the present federal government, Mr Osinbajo said he was actively involved in the judiciary reforms and its repositioning to work optimally, and ensure that judges are adequately remunerated

He said his working with President Buhari has exposed him to governance at the highest level and placed him in a position to tackle serious issues concerning economy, and security, among others.

“The Vice President position is an opportunity to serve and I have served with utmost loyalty. I put everything into my work. I am a candidate who will hit the ground running when I am elected.

“I have the requisite knowledge to do the job and build on what others have put in place. My presidency will bring peace, unity and development to the country.”

“After all, I have learnt if called upon to serve the nation, should I say no? I have decided that I will run for the office. I have sworn an oath to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is an oath to our people, our children and the future of Nigeria. I owe nobody else any allegiance outside the oath”, he added.

The paramount ruler of Remoland, Babatunde Ajayi, in his remarks, said the vice president was competent with the required qualification to lead the nation, observing that his performance as the acting president is there for all to see.

Speaking on the ambition of the Vice President, the Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo, attested to the competence of Mr Osinbajo.

He said: “the vice president has paid his dues and is eminently qualified to succeed as president.

“I want to pray that you will come back to this palace as a President and Nigeria will gain tremendously under your watch.”