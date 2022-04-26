Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Ogun, his home state, where he is meeting the Alake and paramount ruler of Egba land, Michael Gbadebo.

Mr Osinbajo, an APC presidential aspirant, had visited the neighbouring Oyo State, last week, where he met with party delegates as part of his consultations ahead of the primaries in May.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Ogun, Mr Osinbajo met the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, Babatunde Ajayi, at Sagamu. He then moved to the Presidential Lodge in Ibara GRA where he entered a closed-door meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The duo, afterward, headed to the Alake’s palace.

Mr Osinbajo also held a short meeting with the Ogun State APC delegates.

He is billed to meet the Olu of Ilaro, Kehinde Olugbenro, before departing for Lagos.

Details later…