Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Ogun, his home state, where he is meeting the Alake and paramount ruler of Egba land, Michael Gbadebo.
Mr Osinbajo, an APC presidential aspirant, had visited the neighbouring Oyo State, last week, where he met with party delegates as part of his consultations ahead of the primaries in May.
Earlier, upon his arrival in Ogun, Mr Osinbajo met the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, Babatunde Ajayi, at Sagamu. He then moved to the Presidential Lodge in Ibara GRA where he entered a closed-door meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun.
The duo, afterward, headed to the Alake’s palace.
ALSO READ: 2023: Deji of Akure to Osinbajo: All APC members should ideally support you
Mr Osinbajo also held a short meeting with the Ogun State APC delegates.
He is billed to meet the Olu of Ilaro, Kehinde Olugbenro, before departing for Lagos.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To place an advert here . Call Willie - +2348098788999
JOIN THE CONVERSATION