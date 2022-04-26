Troops of Nigerian Army, Monday, killed two suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) during a gun battle in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident happened along Orsu-Orlu road in the state.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the troops intercepted the IPOB members and its militant wing, ESN, while on a routine patrol around the area.

“On sighting the patrol team, the criminal elements opened fire and launched grenade attack on the troops.

“The vigilant troops responded with superior firepower neutralising two of the criminal elements, compelling others to flee in disarray,” Mr Nwachukwu said.

He said the troops arrested four of the fleeing gunmen following a “hot chase” during the operation.

One AK 47 rifle, two magazines, one police grenade launcher, two Baofeng communication radio sets, were among the items recovered during the operation, according to the Army spokesperson.

Others are: five mobile phones, one IPOB beret, two motorcycles, four SIM cards, five wallets containing different ID cards, aphrodisiac, charms and the sum of N16,460.

“Preliminary investigation on the suspects’ mobile phones reveals gory pictures and videos depicting scenes of cold-blooded murders, corpses displayed in shrines and other heinous atrocities committed by the criminals,” Mr Nwachukwu said.

Like other states in the South-east, attacks by gunmen have increased recently in Imo State. The attacks often target security agencies and government facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the attacks in the region. But the separatist group has repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

The leader of the separatist group, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for alleged treason.

