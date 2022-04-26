President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed-doors with Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Tambuwal, who was elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP), has since indicated interest to contest the forthcoming presidential election on the platform of the party.

He has, however, rejected claims that a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi emerged as the PDP Northern consensus candidates of the party for the presidential election.

The governor, when accosted by State House correspondents, declined comment on the outcome of his meeting with the president, who is a member of the APC, saying his visit to the villa was private.

NAN, however, reliably learnt that Mr Tambuwal briefed Mr Buhari on the socio-economic and security developments in his state.

Bandits killed several people in Sokoto State last year.

NAN reports that the President also met behind closed doors with Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Mr Bagudu, who is also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, an association of APC governors, declined comment on the outcome of his meeting with the president.