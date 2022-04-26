The State Security Service (SSS) has alerted Nigerians on alleged plans by some elements to launch bomb attacks on critical infrastructure and public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the festive celebrations.

The SSS issued the alert on Tuesday in a statement by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya.

Mr Afunanya said the criminal elements were planning to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED attacks on soft and hard targets.

The warning by the SSS comes a few days after suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists detonated IEDs at a popular relaxation center in Taraba State.

The police confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that the death toll from the attack which occurred on Tuesday in a bar at Iware Community in Ardo Kola Local Government Area had risen to six.

Over a dozen were also injured during the attack.

A similar blast had also occurred at a Catholic school in January in Gassol Local Government Area neighbouring Ardo Kola, where the latest incident happened.

The ISWAP has claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

The SSS, in the statement, called on owners of such target places to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats.

“Following these, patrons, owners, and managers of aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats.

“While the Service is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardised, “ the statement said.

The Service also enjoined residents “to go about their lawful businesses and share, with security and law enforcement agencies, useful information on the activities of criminals.”

Read the full statement:

PRESS RELEASE….

PUBLIC ALERT ON RENEWED BOMB EXPLOSIONS

The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby draws public attention to plans by criminal elements to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country.

Though there are already reported cases of such incidents in some areas, the Service has uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves with a view to launching further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations. The objective is to achieve some self- serving interests as well as cause fear among the citizenry. The Service, however, recalls its earlier warning that some groups and individuals were plotting to stoke violence in the country.

Following these, patrons, owners and managers of aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats. While the Service is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardized.

To this end, residents are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses and share, with security and law enforcement agencies, useful information on the activities of criminals.

Meanwhile, the DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, fwc wishes all and sundry a hitch free Workers’ Day and Sallah celebrations.

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, fsi

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja.

26th April, 2022