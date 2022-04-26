The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed reports of resumption of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in some local government areas of Imo State.

The commission had suspended the exercise in Ihitte Uboma local government about two weeks ago following the murder of one of its officials, Nwokorie Anthony, by gunmen.

Mr Anthony was shot dead while registering members of the community.

INEC suspended the exercise in Orsu and Njaba and Ihitte Uboma local governments due to threats to lives of personnel and properties.

However, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, in a report widely credited to his spokesperson on Monday, said the commission had agreed to lift the suspension of CVR in the affected LGAs.

“By Monday, April 25, 2022 the CVR will resume in all the designated centres while the three local governments under ban will carry out the registration at their local government headquarters.

“Those who are deliberately scaring the people away from registering are enemies of the state who want to draw the state back knowing full well that the INEC registration and the population census are yardsticks for Federal Revenue Allocation to states and local governments,” the governor’s spokesperson, Oguwike Nwachukwu, said in a statement on Monday.

Refuting the governor’s claim, INEC, on Tuesday, said the statement is misleading and should therefore be disregarded.

The commission made this known in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Festus Okoye.

He reiterated that the CVR exercise in Imo State remained suspended in Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma local governments and cautioned the state authorities against making such a statement that may further endanger the safety of staff and properties.

“While the Commission is not unmindful of the imperative of giving every eligible Nigerian the opportunity to register and vote in future elections, the safety and security of citizens involved in the exercise is a paramount concern.

“We appeal to the public to discountenance the purported resumption of the CVR in the three LGAs of Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma. Such statements are capable of misleading the public and further jeopardising the safety of registrants and officials as well as the security of the Commission’s facilities,” Mr Okoye said.

Since the resumption of CVR in the second quarter of 2021, the INEC said at least 5.1 million registrants have completed their registrations across the country.

In an update released on Monday, Imo State has the least number of registrants who have completed their registrations online or in person registrations.

Only 47,699 persons have completed the CVR in the the state as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.