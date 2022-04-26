President Muhammadu Buhari will host some select leaders of the All Progress Congress (APC) to breaking of fast feast (Iftar) at the State House, Abuja.

Some of the leaders, Muslims and non-Muslims, invited include the former Governor of Lagos State and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu; as well as former national chairpersons of the APC, Bisi Akande, John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole.

Also invited are former Governors Ali Modu Sheriff (Borno), Bukar Ibrahim (Yobe), Sani Yerima (Zamfara), Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto), Oserheimen Osunbor (Edo), Olusegun Osoba (Ogun), and Martala Nyako (Adamawa).

Abubakar Girei, Nasiru Dani, Fati Bala, Tijjanni Tumsah, Abba Aji, Lawal Shuaib and Mohammed Magoro were also invited.

The invitation was contained in a letter dated April 26 by the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, to the National Chairman of the Party, Abdullahi Adamu.

“I write to inform that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that invitation be extended to the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to join Mr President to break Ramadan fast on Tuesday 26th April, 2022 at 18:30 hours in the presidential banquet hall, State House, Abuja.

“In this regard, you are kindly requested to invite them to attend, The Leaders are to arrive at the Post gate by 16:30 hours for the Rapid COVID19 test at the State House Conference Centre and be seated by 18:30 hours,” the letter reads in part.

Mr Tinubu is the only APC presidential aspirant invited for the Tuesday breaking of fast.

Breaking of Ramadan fast (Iftar) appears to have become a political event lately as the country moves toward party primaries and the 2023 general elections.

Shortly before and after declaring his interest to run for president, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who is a pastor, hosted governors, senators and members of the House of Representatives separately to iftar.

Last week, the first lady, Aisha Buhari, also hosted some presidential aspirants of the APC and the opposition PDP for the Ramadan fast-breaking feast.

Currently, there are about 10 aspirants jostling for the ticket of the ruling party.

Apart from Messrs Tinubu and Osinbajo, other aspirants include the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige.

Others are Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, his counterpart in Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, former senate president, Ken Nnamani and others.

On Tuesday, the former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, pulled out of the race.