The House of Representatives has postponed plenary session indefinitely due to the ongoing renovation of the chambers of the National Assembly.

The lawmakers were due to resume plenary activities on Tuesday (today) after the one week Easter break.

But in a statement by the acting Clerk of the House of Representatives, Yahaya Danzariya, on Monday, the resumption has been postponed to a date yet to be decided.

Mr Danzariya cited the ongoing renovation and the need for committees to conclude work on their reports.

“This is to inform all Honourable Members and other legislative Staff that the @HouseNGR Plenary earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 26th April, 2022 will no longer hold.

“This is due to the early commencement of renovations in the Chambers and extension of time for Committees to file in their outstanding reports. A new date will be communicated in due course. All inconveniences are sincerely regretted,” the statement posted on Twitter reads.

With the postponement, it is unclear when the lawmakers will resume because by next week there will be a public holiday for the Eid Fitr celebration to mark the end of Ramadan.

In addition, political parties have commenced activities for the primary elections ahead of the June 3 deadline by the electoral umpire, INEC.

Most of the lawmakers will be involved in the primaries as they seek to either get return tickets or bid for other offices.

Some may prefer to be at their respective constituencies to campaign to delegates.

Furthermore, by June 5, the lawmakers will embark on their customary two weeks holiday marking the end of another legislative session while they will go on the annual recess from July to September.

Renovation

In 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari approved N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly Complex.

This was contained in the budget of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) which maintains the complex.

The approval had generated outrage from Nigerians, who criticised the humongous amount for the renovation. Also, some lawmakers condemned the allocation for the renovation.

However, following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the government reviewed the allocation for the rehabilitation project to N9 billion, with the project to be done in phases.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported that the federal government awarded the contract for the rehabilitation of the National Assembly complex to Visible Construction Limited for the sum of N42 billion.

According to the report, the renovation will include architectural, mechanical and electrical.

Despite the billions of naira allocated to the National Assembly annually, the complex remains in a poor state due to poor maintenance.

On several occasions, lawmakers in the lower chamber had complained of heat due to the faulty air conditioning system in both the chamber and committee rooms.

In addition, lawmakers had been forced to adjourn plenary because of the faulty sound system while the stench from the toilets at the complex could be perceived metres away.