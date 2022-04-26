Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will commence the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms on Tuesday.

According to the new timetable released by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Suleiman Argungu, on Monday, the timetable for primary elections activties of the party has been adjusted, with sales of forms to start on April 26 to May 9.

The National Executive Committee of the party, had last week issued a timetable for the primary elections activities with the sales of forms to commence from April 23 to May 6.

However, the sales did not commence as scheduled.

The NEC had also transferred its decision making power to the NWC for 90 days, which explains the changes without recourse to NEC.

Aside from the date of sales, the party did not make further adjustments to the initial timetable released by NEC.

Timetable

The congress to elect states and national delegates has been scheduled to hold from May 7 to 9.

It also fixed the deadline for submission of forms for May 10.

Furthermore, aspirants are to be screened as follows: May 12 for State Houses of Assembly and governors, May 13 for the House of Representatives and Senatorial aspirants and May 14 for presidential aspirants.

Presidential aspirants have May 14 for publication of claims and objections while May 23 was fixed for appeals.

In the case of governorship and states legislative seats, May 13 and 14 were fixed for the publication of objections and appeals, respectively.

Aspirants for federal legislative seats will have May 14 for publication of objections and May 17 for appeals.

The party did not state any reason for its inability to keep to the initial schedule.