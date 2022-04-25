At least one person was killed and seven others injured in an explosion in Gashua, Bade Local Government of Yobe State.

Gashua is the hometown of the Senate President of Nigeria, Ahmed Lawan.

Sources said the explosion occurred at a bar in the Abacha area of the town at about 8.00 p.m.

The explosion came on the heels of a bomb attack by Islamist group, Boko Haram, on Wednesday at another bar in the Geidam areas of the state. At least 12 people were killed in that attack.

A resident of Gashua, Mohammed Adamu, had told PREMIUM TIMES that the sound of the explosion was heard across the town.

“The sound was so loud that almost everyone that was awake at that time could hear it,” Mr Mohammed said.

He suggested that the explosion was carried out by Boko Haram.

The police confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Army speaks

The spokesman of Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army, Kennedy Anyanwu, who confirmed the incident, said contrary to what some residents think, the explosion was caused by a cooking gas cylinder.

“Our men on the ground have told us that the preliminary investigation shows it’s a cooking gas that caused the explosion.

“Due to the current heat being experienced in the state, the possibility of a gas explosion is high especially if it’s not well attended to. It’s not a Boko Haram attack”, Mr Anyanwu said.

He also said that Gashua is calm and people are going about their normal business.