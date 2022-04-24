At least 29 persons were killed by non-state actors across Nigeria last week between April 17 and 23.

More than half of the victims were killed in the North-eastern region by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

Unlike previous weeks, there were less killings in the North-west which has been under attacks by bandits.

The figure last week signifies a massive decline when compared to the previous week where over 200 were killed.

At least one incident was recorded in each of the six geopolitical zones except the South-west and South-east. The latter has seen more frequent attacks on police facilities in the past weeks.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

Niger

Armed men on Sunday attacked Kaduna and Naknuwape, suburbs of Gwada in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing at least two people including a police officer.

Residents said a group of gunmen invaded their communities shooting indiscriminately while residents were breaking their Ramadan fast.

Kogi

Gunmen killed three police officers on Sunday in Kogi as they launched an attack on Adavi Police Divisional headquarters in the early hours.

Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka confirmed the attack in a statement issued in Lokoja by the police spokesperson in Kogi, William Ovye-Aya.

He described the attack as callous and painful.

Taraba

At least six were killed in an attack on bar at Iware Community in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The community is about 22 kilometres from Jalingo, the state capital.

The police spokesperson, Usman Abdullahi, told reporters Wednesday morning that the death toll from the attack has risen to six.

Yobe

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday night attacked Geidam, a town in Yobe, the capital city of Yobe State, killing 12 people.

Residents said the insurgents attacked a popular bar in the town around 10 p.m.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the suspected insurgents also burned the staff quarters of the nearby Government Science and Technical College Geidam.

Katsina

In a simultaneous attack on three communities in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, on Wednesday morning, gunmen killed three people including a councillor, Nasir Magaji.

Residents of the communities also claimed that the gunmen abducted several people including two women during the attacks on Dutsen Reme Low-Cost Funtua, Gozaki Village in Kafur and Dan Rimi community of Malumfashi local government areas.

Edo

Three persons were reportedly killed at Uselu-Nahor community in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State on Wednesday following a leadership tussle.

The police spokesman, Katongs Bello, confirmed the incident, but said he had yet to get further details.

Buhari talks tough

Advertisements





In a bid to improve the security situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday directed security agencies to immediately rescue all the people kidnapped by armed persons across Nigeria.

Mr Buhari stated this while addressing security chiefs at a meeting in Abuja Thursday.

The president’s position was disclosed by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, who briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

“The President spoke about his sadness in respect of recent security challenges and developments we have had in the country, in particular the incident in which several Nigerians lost their lives with many more taken into captivity by criminals and bandits,” Mr Monguno said.

“Not just those that were captured during the last Kaduna –bound train incident but those that have been in captivity in other parts of the country.

“The President has directed all the operational and intelligence elements to rescue all of these innocent people immediately and unhurt. This is the basis on which other issues were discussed.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police all briefed the president on occurrences in their respective organizations,” the retired major-general said.