Rwanda is set to host members of the Commonwealth at the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). It is the first to be held in Africa in over a decade.

The 26th CHOGM will be held in Kigali between June 20 and 26, under the theme ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.’

Leaders of the Commonwealth countries meet every two years with each CHOGM holding in a different member country whose Prime Minister or President would be the Commonwealth Chair-in-Office.

Since 1971, a total of 25 meetings have been held, with the most recent held in London in 2018.

Rwanda’s president, Paul Kagame, while announcing the new date for the meeting, said Rwanda is pleased to welcome all delegates and participants to Kigali for a safe and productive CHOGM Rwanda 2022.

“The last two years have made it clear to us that we are more connected than ever before and we must work together to achieve the tangible and sustainable results we want,” he said.

He added that the long-awaited meeting will be an important occasion to come together to address the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to build on innovative technological and economic opportunities to solve other key problems facing citizens.

CHOGM was due to take place in Kigali in June 2020 but was postponed twice due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the Commonwealth’s highest consultative and policy-making gathering. Rwanda was selected, the last meeting in London, to host the next CHOGM.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, said the upcoming meetings in Rwanda will provide the opportunity to reaffirm the values that bind the Commonwealth together and focus on vital issues, including the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling climate change and poverty, boosting trade and promoting sustainable development – all issues that can only be dealt with decisively through multilateral cooperation and mutual support.

Also, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will attend the meeting in Kigali.

“As the world works to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, and in this Jubilee year, it is more important than ever that the countries of the Commonwealth come together,” the prince was quoted as saying in a statement. by the Commonwealth secretariat.

“As a family of some 2.6 billion people from fifty-four nations across six continents, the Commonwealth represents a rich diversity of traditions, experience and talents which can help to build a more equal, sustainable and prosperous future.

“With this shared sense of common purpose, and in view of recent, enforced postponements, my wife and I are delighted to be attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, in June,” he announced.

The prince has attended CHOGM on five previous occasions – Edinburgh in 1997, Uganda in 2007, Sri Lanka in 2013 (representing the Queen), Malta in 2015 and in the U.K in 2018.

About the Commonwealth

Formed in 1949, the Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent and equal sovereign states.

It is home to 2.5 billion people and includes both advanced economies and developing countries. Thirty-two of its members are small states, many of which are island nations.

Member countries are supported by a network of more than 80 intergovernmental, civil society, cultural and professional organisations.

Rwanda became the last country to join the commonwealth in 2009.