As part of its mandate to build the capacity of the media to become a more informed, innovative, and competitive institution, the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is partnering with the Institute for War & Peace Reporting (IWPR), on human rights violations reporting project.

The centre, known for its practice of advocacy, capacity building, and investigative reporting using open data and civic technology, would be working with the institute for a five-month period with the aim of creating public awareness of human rights violations across the country.

According to a statement by the Institute, a call will be instituted for the project for applications for training and investigative reporting grants in Nigeria.

It said: “This call aims to enable journalists to investigate human rights violations in order to promote the realisation of human rights and social justice as reflected in global norms, national policies, and local practice.”

The Institute noted that the purpose of the project is to “give voice to the most marginalized and vulnerable Nigerian communities, including women, children, people with disabilities, and people affected by armed conflict and mass atrocities”, while equally supporting “advocacy and the ability of people to hold governments and other powerful institutions and individuals accountable to the rule of law.”

IWPR said it is particularly interested in “exposing disappearances and incarceration without due process perpetrated by security forces or other authorities of marginalized groups.”

The Criteria

According to the call, interested candidates should be practising Abuja-based Nigerian journalists with three years plus of professional experience, and should be able to demonstrate an interest in exposing human rights abuses and investigative journalism.

After the selection process, successful applicants will undertake one week of training which will cover international humanitarian and human rights law; human rights crimes reporting and minority rights; conflict-sensitive reporting; ethical issues, challenges, and practical testing dilemmas in this type of reporting; upskilling in investigative reporting including disinformation; story development and editorial; personal and digital security, risk management and safeguarding.

The training is expected to take place from May 16 to 20 in Abuja. Thereafter, participants will be supported with a $750 small grant to pursue story ideas. Following the training, journalists will be matched with editorial mentors who will give them one-to-one support throughout their investigation, the statement stated.

CJID and IWPR emphasized the need for proposals from applicants who can ensure their investigative reports would be published on media platforms with significant reach. “We also encourage the publication of these reports by independent media outlets. Please note Media organizations are not eligible to apply” the Institute said.

Speaking on the training, Akintunde Babatunde, Deputy Director at CJID said this partnership with IWPR is coming at the right time in Nigeria.

He said: “Looking at recurring human rights abuses in Nigeria even by agents of states, we hope participants are able to identify such issues of abuses and through the training, get the right skills and support needed to tell these stories.”

Interested journalists can apply to attend the training here.