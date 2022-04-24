The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to hold its 96th National Executive Committee (NEC) on May 4.

The party disclosed this in a notice issued by its National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, in Abuja on Saturday.

Mr Anyanwu urged all members of the NEC to attend the meeting.

He said the meeting would start by 2 p.m. and would hold at the NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, it is expected that the party would among other things discuss the issue of zoning of the presidential ticket, the party’s primary and other issues related to 2023 general elections.

According to the schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), parties have up till June 3 to conclude their primaries and produce their candidates.

There are altogether 17 presidential aspirants contending for the party’s ticket. The aspirants are from both northern and southern parts of the country.

The opposition party is yet to zone the presidency to any particular part of the country in line with its tradition since its formation in 1998.

It recently set up a 37-member committee headed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, to work out an acceptable zoning formula ahead of the primary election.

There are speculations that the committee recommended that the ticket should be thrown open to all parts of the country.

The PDP has fixed its national convention for May 28 and 29.

(NAN)