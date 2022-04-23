The Oyo State Government has officially announced the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III.

The government made the announcement through a press statement signed by Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde.

After the announcement, the palace’s town crier went around the town to inform the people about the imposition of a curfew in Oyo town from 7:00 p.m.

The town crier, who spoke in Yoruba said” Ti oba leti, ma kuro ni ile re lati ago meje oni di owuro ola,” meaning, If you have ears please stay in your house from 7:00 p.m. tonight till tomorrow morning.

In accordance with the rites, earlier, the Chief Imam of Oyo, Mas’ud Adebayo, led Muslims to perform Janazah (funeral prayers before interment) on the body of the Alaafin inside the palace.

The governor, according to the statement by Mr Adisa, described the monarch’s death as a personal loss to him.

He also said the Alaafin’s words of advice and guidance were always golden and helpful to him.

“Oba Adeyemi was our last man standing in the rank of most eminent royal fathers with long years of leadership.”

“He became a golden king, an institution and an authority rolled into one by virtue of his immense experience, wisdom, and understanding of Yoruba history, royalty, and politics.

“Oba Adeyemi not only elevated the Alaafin throne with his knowledge and wisdom, but he also became a worthy exemplar for royal leadership in Africa and brought glory to Oyo State and Nigeria.

“Kabiyesi never spared anything in his strive to make Oyo State greater and to bring about the Nigeria of everyone’s collective dream.

“It is my prayer that God accepts Kabiyesi’s soul into Aljanah Firdaus and upholds everyone and everything he left behind.

“Good night, Iku Baba Yeye!”

Earlier, after Islamic prayers were performed on his remains, Sango devotees took custody of the body of the Alaafin for the continuation of traditional rites.