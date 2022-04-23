Security operatives have started enforcing curfew in Oyo town as traditionalists commenced the final funeral procession for the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Announcements had earlier been made in the afternoon that the final burial ritual would take place at 9 p.m. but curfew would be enforced from 7 p.m.

The burial procession is expected to pass through Akesan market through Oke Apo and Ajagba areas before stopping at Bara, regarded as the abode of late Alaafins.

However, traditionalists and royals told PREMIUM TIMES that the monarch will not be buried at Bara. Instead, some rites will be performed and the remains will be returned to the palace for final rituals.

“All Alaafins were buried in the palace,” one royal said.

Already, Sango devotees, who had earlier repossed the monarch’s remains, were emerging at the front of the palace, called Oju Abata, while security operatives were patrolling to enforce the curfew before the procession actually starts.

Apart from Sango devotees, others with significant roles to play in the burial of the Alaafin are traditional groups like ‘Ibe Tetu’, ‘Ona Ile Mole’, and ‘Ona On’se Awo.’

Alaafin Adeyemi died late on Friday at the age of 83. He had ruled for 51 years, the longest for any Alaafin.