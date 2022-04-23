The leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has inaugurated a nine-man caretaker committee to oversee and coordinate operations of the union across Lagos State.

Tajudeen Baruwa, the NURTW national president, said in a statement Friday that the committee was constituted following the dissolution of the State Administrative Council (SAC).

Mr Baruwa appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to sustain the peaceful coexistence between the union and the state government.

“The body’s national leadership appealed to governor Sanwo-Olu, to allow the existing harmonious relationship between NURTW and Lagos State Government to continue and that it will be extended to the newly appointed officers of the union,’ he said.

Background

The move by the NURTW leadership came weeks after the Lagos State government suspended the union’s activities in the state.

The government said it took the decision to avert a breakdown of law and order in the state.

The suspension followed the decision of the NURTW national body to suspend Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, the chairman of its Lagos State chapter from the association for “acts of insubordination and gross misconduct.”

The NURTW thereafter announced the dissolution of the Lagos State council after Mr Akinsanya’s alleged insubordination and refusal to apologise.

Mr Akinsanya had responded by pulling out the Lagos State chapter from the association.

Two weeks ago, the Lagos State government announced it had set up a Parks Management Committee to oversee the affairs of all parks and garages across the state.

The government appointed Mr Akinsanya as the head of the committee.

NURTW’s committee

The NURTW president said the union’s caretaker committee was constituted following the dissolution of the State Administrative Council (SAC).

Mr Baruwa said the caretaker committee was set up to allow for continuity in the administration of the transport activities.

The president added that the move was to ensure that members of the union continued to support the government’s master plan for transport development.

“The nine-man caretaker committee will be led by Mr Fatai Adeshina, a stakeholder in the transportation sector, and the committee will operate for next three months as stipulated in the union’s constitution.

“Other members of the committee are Mr Sunday Yusuf, Abraham Onifade, Jamiu Erinfolami, Ismaila Ojora, Lekan Ariyibi, Murtala Lawal, Taiwo Azeez while Kayode Agbeyangi would serve as the secretary,” he said.

Mr Baruwa said that members of the committee were carefully selected to ensure sanity in the transportation sector.

“The union knows that they will effectively manage affairs of Lagos chapter after SAC dissolution, which was done to bring sanity to the union’s operation across the metropolis,” he said.