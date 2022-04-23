President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the government and people of Oyo State over the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III. The reign of the Alaafin, aged 83 years, covered major historic transitions in the country, the president said.

The president, in a condolence message by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, noted that Mr Adeyemi’s reign witnessed transformations in his domain.

He said the Alaafin of Oyo’s 52 years of rule was remarkable. Most significant was the emphasis he placed on human development, encouraging learning as a culture and formal education as a necessity, he added.

He particularly lauded the late traditional ruler for promoting values of peace and stability.

President Buhari equally noted that the late traditional ruler took part in many national meetings and conferences to shape the future of the country, including living words of wisdom he shared at every opportunity on unity and people-focused governance.

‘Alaafin a unifier, a progressive’

A statement by the family of the late Obafemi Awolowo said the news of the Alaafin’s passing came as a shock to them.

The statement, signed by Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu on behalf of the family, described the Alaafin as a ruler who brought respectability to the stool bequeathed to him by his fathers.

“Oba Adeyemi used the entire 52 years he spent on the throne of Oyo building bridges of friendship across all divides,” the statement said.

“He was a unifier in words and in deed. He was a progressive and a philosopher king.

“He worked so hard to mould his ancient kingdom into a modern town and was always available to speak for the people when occasion demanded.

“Everyone who ever interacted with him knew his worth as a great repository of history, culture and tradition of his people.

“Oyo town has lost a father and a king; Yorubaland has lost a leader and Nigeria has lost a patriot and a nationalist.”