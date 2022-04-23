Sango devotees have taken custody of the remains of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, for apparent continuation of traditional rites after Islamic prayers were performed on the body.

The Chief Imam of Oyo, Mas’ud Adebayo, had earlier this afternoon led Muslims to perform Janazah (funeral prayers before internment) on the body of the Alaafin inside the palace.

But Sango devotees were later seen carrying the remains from Ode Aro part of the palace into the Oba Adeyemi III Hall, where they initially covered the “sleeping” monarch with a mat before forming a circle around the remains.

But they later asked mourners and journalists, to leave the hall.

As the remains were carried, the devotees chanted dirges and eulogies of Sango, whom an Alaafin embodies, according to Yoruba mythology.

The Alaafin passed late last night in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, where he sought treatment for a yet undisclosed ailment.

His remains were brought to Oyo town in the early hours of Saturday with traditional burial rites commencing immediately before the remains were handed over to Muslims for prayers.