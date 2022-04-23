Suspected hoodlums have killed an unidentified woman in a hotel in Aba, Abia State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident happened on April 15 in the hotel which is at Ubani Street, Ogbor Hill, according to the police in the state.

The police spokesperson in Abia, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Mr Ogbonna, a superintendent of police, said the woman’s corpse had been deposited at a morgue, while the police have launched an investigation to unravel those behind the killing and the abduction of the woman’s two-year-old daughter.

The state Criminal Investigation Department is handling the investigation, he said.

Mr Ogbonna appealed to the members of the public to volunteer to the police useful information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.

He said such information could be given directly to the commissioner of police in Abia or at any police facility in the state.

NAN learnt from sources in the area that the assailants fled with the woman’s child after killing her.

A resident of the area, Chimuanya Ezenna, said the hotel has been known for unresolved killings and missing customers. He did not provide any evidence.

Mr Ezenna regretted the police had made no arrest in connection with the latest incident.

“Residents are now afraid to report cases of deaths and missing persons in the hotel to the Ogbor Hill Police Divisional Station so that they would not be victimised.

“We reliably learnt that at least seven murder cases have been recorded at the hotel since January,” he said.

Mr Ezenna said the youths of the area were threatening to resort to self-help, if the culprits were not arrested and brought to book.

“The incessant killings going on in the hotel and why no member of the management and staff had been prosecuted for conspiracy and murder is provoking.

“I expect that the state government should intervene in order to put an end to the ugly development,” Mr Ezenna said.

(NAN)