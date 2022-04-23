A blast suspected to be a bomb explosion occurred in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, on Friday night, residents said.

Witnesses said the incident occurred at a bar in Nukkai area of the town.

A witness, Danzumi Ishaku, told Nigerian Tribune Newspaper that the incident happened few minutes after the bar had closed for the day.

Mr Ishaku said the incident happened close to the old Catholic Church in Nukkai.

The witness said no human casualties was reported but a motorcycle that was packed close to the bar was destroyed in the explosive.

The latest incident happened on the heels of of a bomb attack at another bar at Ardo Kola Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) armed group claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s explosion.

Six people were killed in the attack and several others were injured.

In January, what is believed to be a bomb went off at a Catholic school in Gassol Local Government Area.

The police spokesperson in the state, Usman Abbdullahi, did not immediately respond to our reporter’s enquiry over the latest incident.

Taraba, which had been largely insulated from terrorist attacks, has seen an uptick of attacks believed to be carried out by terror groups in the past year.