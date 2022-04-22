The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Allied Educational Institutions (NASU) have extended their four-week-old strike by another one month.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the two unions on Thursday, April 21.

The statement, which was signed by SSANU National President, Mohammed Ibrahim, and NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, said the decision was taken following the Nigerian government’s continued silence over the unions’ demands.

They said the new development was a result of the directive to JAC by the members across the campuses nationwide.

The statement read in parts: “You will recall that the first warning strike of two weeks started on the midnight of Sunday 27th March 2021, while the extension of another two weeks that commenced on Sunday 10th April 2022 would expire on midnight of Sunday 24th April 2022.

“Unfortunately, the government has kept mute and remains indifferent o the demands of the JAC of NASU and SSANU.

“Deriving from the feedback received from our branches in respect of the resolutions conducted which supported fully the ongoing strike and other actions to be taken by the leadership of JAC, this is to inform members that the strike has been extended by one month to commence on midnight of Sunday, 24th April 2022 pending when the government would have change of heart and be favourably disposed to our demands as highlighted in our letters dated 1st March 2022 and 16th March 2022 to the representative of the government, the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment.”

Demands

The national vice president of SSANU, Abdussobur Salaam, had listed the items in the said agreement to include the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, payment of earned allowances, usurpation of non-academic career positions by vice-chancellors, the inclusion of university staff school into the university community, non-payment of minimum wage arrears, and funding of state universities.

He said university vice-chancellors had continued to defy a court order declaring that the teachers of universities’ staff schools are integral members of the university community.

He added that the government has only paid less than N8 billion of the N30 billion it agreed to be paid to its members nationwide as allowances.

“The memorandum of understanding we had was that the renegotiation will be concluded within six weeks. And that was as far back as February 2021. And if you count six weeks from that time we will be talking about sometime in May or maybe April. But here we are, a year later, we have not even been invited for one meeting despite our reminders.” he had said in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Complication

The new development may have further dashed the hope of Nigerian university students to resume their studies soon.

The union’s academic counterpart- the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had commenced its strike on February 14, 2022, and has continued to roll it over with the latest extension scheduled to end on May 14.

There’s, however, no hope that the union will return to classrooms in May as the union and the government have remained at loggerheads.

Various stakeholders have continued to challenge the Nigerian government and the striking unions to find a middle ground and reopen the universities. But the continued silence by the education minister, Adamu Adamu, has also irked the public with many Nigerians using social media to call for his removal.