The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reiterated its determination to conduct the 2023 general elections despite the increasing security threat to the process.

The commission chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at the public presentation of the 2022-2026 strategic plan and the 2023 election project plan in Abuja on Thursday.

This is coming barely a week after an INEC staffer was murdered by unknown gunmen Imo State while discharging his duties.

The incident is one of the many attacks carried out by gun-wielding assailants against the commission’s personnel and facilities in the last three years across South-east states.

Mr Yakubu said INEC will continue to work with security agencies to safeguard staff, voters and election materials as he called for more support from other stakeholders.

“These are challenging times but we are determined that elections must be held in 2023. However, this is a shared responsibility. INEC plays a critical role but the commission alone cannot deliver the elections we all desire,” he said, adding that its schedules of activities remained fixed.

“We have carefully listened to the demand of Nigerians for seamless processes, particularly about enhanced voter education, better distribution of voters to polling units, quality training of election personnel, the functionality of electronic devices, improved logistics, prompt commencement of polls, availability of assistive devices for persons with disability at polling units and greater transparency in result management,” he further said.

According to the newly launched project plan, the commission said it will deploy over a million permanent and non-permanent electoral officials across 176,846 polling units in 1,491 constituencies for the general elections.

The elections are a presidential, 109 senatorial districts, 360 federal constituencies, 28 governorship and 993 state constituencies elections nationwide.

With this projection, the commission has earmarked N239.2 billion from the N305 billion budget for the procurement of ballot papers, operational vehicles, ballot boxes, accreditation devices and other critical items ahead of the polls.

When compared to N189bn earmarked for the 2019 General Elections the INEC budget has increased by 61 per cent.

No less than N27.1 billion from the N239.2 billion has reportedly been set aside for possible run-off elections.

Breakdown

As reported, a whopping sum of N105.2 billion of the budget has been estimated for the purchase of accreditation devices while N23.7 and N23 billion will go into payment of an allowance for ad hoc workers and logistics respectively.

Of the N239.2 billion budget, N20.6 and N12.7 billion will be spent on the printing of ballot papers and the procurement of non-sensitive materials while the printing of result sheets will gulp a total of N9.5 million.

A total of N13.19 billion will go into the purchase of ballot boxes and another N3.9 billion for operational vehicles.