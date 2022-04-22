The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has announced the redeployment of 46 senior officers including five assistant corp marshals.

The announcement was made by the FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Ten states will now have new Sector Commanders …,” Mr Kazeem wrote.

Read the full statement below.

REJIGGING FOR OPTIMAL PERFORMANCE: FRSC CORPS MARSHAL APPROVES STRATEGIC REDEPLOYMENT OF 5 ASSISTANT CORPS MARSHALS AND 41 CORPS COMMANDERS TO DIFFERENT FORMATIONS NATIONWIDE

Pursuant to the recent approval of the promotion of senior officers by the Federal Road Safety Commission and the need to strategically reposition the officers for optimal performance, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved the redeployment of 46 Senior Officers, in the capacity of Assistant Corps Marshals and Corps Commanders who are all expected to report to their new Commands on or before Monday, May 2, 2022.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC spokesperson, the redeployed senior officers are; Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Chidi B Nkwonta fwc, former Zonal commanding officer RS6HQ Portharcourt to take over as the Commandant Federal Road Safety Corps Command and Staff College (FCSC), Udi, Enugu State, ACM Chukwuma N. Njoku, formally Corps Commander Personnel under Admin and Human Resource Department at the national headquarters, to now head Manpower Development unit under Training Department, National Headquarters, Ocheja I Ameh fsi, former Sector Commander Ekiti, now posted to become the Zonal Commanding Officer Enugu, ACM UI Ojeamiren, former Deputy Commandant FRSC Academy Udi, now Zonal Commanding Officer Osogbo, while ACM Jonathan Aderole Owoade, the erstwhile Sector Commander Kwara, now heads Port Harcourt Zonal Command.

Ten states will now have new Sector Commanders as follows; Corps Commander (CC) Kaugama M. Kabo, former Sector Commander Sokoto now Sector Commander Yobe, while CC DY Dio fsi is to proceed from Yobe to take over as Adamawa State Sector Commander. In the same vein, CC YK Nadabo is to hand over the helm of affairs as CC LGA Station Office at the Operations department of the National headquarters and assume duty as the Sector Commander Sokoto state; while Borno state gets CC IU Boyi as the new Sector Commander.

Erstwhile Delta State Sector Commander, CC I Abubakar is now Benue state Sector Commander while CC Ubi Ushiet is to replace him as Delta State Sector Commander. Meanwhile, CC OE Joseph is to assume duty as the Sector Commander Ekiti State as CC FA Ogidan becomes Kwara State Sector Commander and CC SE Dawulung takes over the helm of affairs as Plateau State Sector Commander. FN Theman mnarc now becomes the Sector Commander Gombe State.

In addition, Uchechukwu I. Wihioka former Corps Commander Admin in the FRSC Command and Staff College, is now Deputy Commandant Federal Road Safety Command Staff College, Corps Commander Joel I. Dagwa, the outgoing Registrar FRSC Academy, now appointed as the Deputy Camp Commandant FRSC Academy, while Corps Commander Shamsudeen A. Sale fwc, former Sector Commander Nasarawa State, is now Corps Commander Motor Vehicle Administration, in the Headquarters.

He added that DA Barde, Former Corps Commander Logistics under the Technical Service Department in the Headquarters is now the Corps Commander Armament under the Operations Department at the Headquarters, Sector Commander Gombe, Ishaku G. Ibrahim, now Corps Commander National Road Safety Partnership FRSC Headquarters, and Solomon T. Agure psc, former Sector Commander Kogi, now heads Local Government Station Office under the department of Operations, FRSC Headquarters.

More Corps Commanders were also redeployed including Ebenezer P. Guar fsi, former Head of Policy unit of Policy Research and Statistics Department to now head Corps Provost in the National Headquarters, and Olusola M. Ibirongbe former Corps Commander Cash Management Office under the Finance and Account Office, now Corps Commander Finance and Account Unit under the Finance and Account Department.

Arising from the need to keep the redeployed Officers on their toes, the Corps Marshal implored the Officers to remain steadfast in their commitment and dedication to duties and to share in the FRSC vision of making Nigerian roads safer for all motorists.

Oyeyemi further enjoined them to play pivotal roles to ensure that they contribute their quota in enhancing the safety of lives and properties of all road users.