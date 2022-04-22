Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday visited the Olubadan of Ibadan, Olalekan Balogun, at his Alarere Palace in Ibadan.
Mr Osinbajo left the palace around noon.
He moved to the Ibadan Civic Center where he is currently meeting with his support groups and key members of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo state. The meeting observed a minute silence for three former governors of Oyo State: Lam Adesina, Abiola Ajimobi, and Adebayo Alao-Akala.
Some of those who are at the meeting are Teslim Folarin, the senator representing Oyo Central; Niyi Akintola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria; Babafemi Ojudu, the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters; and Isaac Omodewu, the Oyo State Chairman of the APC
The vice president declared his intention to run for president on the platform of the APC two weeks ago.
Details later.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To place an advert here . Call Willie - +2348098788999
JOIN THE CONVERSATION