Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday visited the Olubadan of Ibadan, Olalekan Balogun, at his Alarere Palace in Ibadan.

Mr Osinbajo left the palace around noon.

He moved to the Ibadan Civic Center where he is currently meeting with his support groups and key members of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo state. The meeting observed a minute silence for three former governors of Oyo State: Lam Adesina, Abiola Ajimobi, and Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Some of those who are at the meeting are Teslim Folarin, the senator representing Oyo Central; Niyi Akintola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria; Babafemi Ojudu, the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters; and Isaac Omodewu, the Oyo State Chairman of the APC

The vice president declared his intention to run for president on the platform of the APC two weeks ago.

Details later.