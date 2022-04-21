Nigeria’s main opposition party, PDP, has asked anti-graft agencies to investigate any aspirant who spends N100 million or N50 million to purchase nomination forms.

It said such persons should be probed for fraud.

“It is most insensitive and mind-boggling. In fact, all those buying the N100m and N50m nomination forms should be investigated for fraud,” part of the PDP statement read.

The party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, made this call in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam, on Thursday.

His comment is a reaction to a recent announcement by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the APC fixed the cost of its presidential expression of interest and nomination forms at N100 million.

The party put the expression of interest form at N30 million and the nomination form at N70 million.

For the governorship ticket, APC approved N50 million for both nomination and expression of interest forms, while Senate and House of Representatives aspirants are to pay N20 million and N10 million respectively. Aspirants for state legislative seats are to pay N2 million for both forms.

The APC also approved a 50 per cent discount for candidates less than 40 years and free tickets for women and persons living with disabilities.

‘Rogues, hypocrites’

But the PDP said these prices cast the ruling party in the image of rogues and hypocrites.

Nigerians, it said, can all see what the APC is – a fragmented alliance put together to capture the power and inflict maximum pain on Nigerians, including their own members.

The PDP recalled how President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2014, said he had to borrow N27 million to buy his nomination form and wondered why the same person has now ‘sanctioned’ the sale of the same forms at N100 m – an increase of about 370 per cent.

Describing the prices as insensitive, Mr Ayu said the APC has “disenfranchised thousands” and dashed the hopes of millions of Nigerian youth who applauded the president when he signed the Not Too Young To Run Bill into law in 2018.

Although the sale of forms for the APC is to commence on April 23, about 10 aspirants have indicated interest.

The PDP. on the other hand had pegged the price of its presidential nomination forms and expression of interest forms at N40 million and about 17 aspirants have indicated interest to run for the position so far.