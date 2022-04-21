Deputy governor of Katsina state, Mannir Yakubu, has resigned his appointment as the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources in the state as he sets to contest for the governor’s seat.

Mr Yakubu will, however, continue with his duties as the deputy governor. He was appointed commissioner in addition to his role as deputy governor of the state.

Other political appointees who have resigned include the secretary to the government of the state, Mustapha Inuwa, and the special adviser to the governor on political affairs, Kabiru Shuaibu.

The trio sent in their resignation letters to the governor, Aminu Masari, Thursday morning.

Messrs Yakubu and Inuwa are among those contesting the governor’s seat while Mr Shuaibu is contesting to represent Katsina Central Senatorial district in the Senate.

Mr Shuaibu was a member of the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019. He was later appointed a commissioner by the governor of the state.

In his resignation letter, Mr Yakubu, deputy governor, said he resigned to respect rule of law.

He also noted that he has helped in repositioning the “agricultural sector where farmers experienced turn around in agricultural production that guaranteed food security, and agro-industrial needs of the State and Nigeria at large.”

The deputy governor commended Mr Masari for the opportunity given to him to contribute his quota in achieving the restoration agenda of the administration.

Similarly, Mr Inuwa said his decision to resign from the SGS position was informed by his desire to resolve to vie for an elective post in the upcoming political dispensation.

The Electoral Act

A section of the Electoral Act 2022 compels political appointees to resign to qualify to contest or serve as political party delegates.

The clause reads: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the nomination of candidates for any election.”

When the act was submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent, he complained to the National Assembly about the need to remove the clause.

The president said the provision in this clause conflicts with the constitution.

“It constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party, for the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the national election.”

The Senate, however, rejected Mr Buhari’s request.

The lawmakers, in a voice vote in March, unanimously opposed a motion to amend the provision.