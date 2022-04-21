The Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, has condemned the bomb attack in Iware at Ardo Kola Local Government Area of the state which claimed the lives of six people and injured 19 others according to the police.

The governor described the attack as barbaric, wicked and an act of unprovoked aggression against innocent people, according to a statement signed by his media aide, Bala Dan-Abu.

The governor’s response came two days after the terror attack. The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) armed group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Such an incident in the North-east state, If indeed the attack was carried out by the insurgent group, marked an expansion of the area of operation of the terror group.

The governor urged security agencies to go after the perpetrators of this heinous crime and to make them pay for their sins.

He expressed sympathy to the families of those killed in the attack and promised government assistance for those injured and receiving treatment in hospitals, the official said.

Mr Ishaku urged residents of Taraba to be vigilant always and to report strange visitors to their communities promptly to security agencies and traditional authorities in their communities, the statement said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the death toll from Tuesday’s attack on a bar at Iware Community in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State has risen to six on Wednesday.

Over a dozen injured people are still receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo as of Wednesday afternoon, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

A similar blast occurred at a Catholic school in January in Gassol Local Government Area neighbouring Ardo Kola, where the latest incident happened.