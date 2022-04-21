The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) armed group has claimed responsibility for an explosion, which the police said killed six people, Al-Jazeera is reporting.

But the terror group said the explosion killed or injured 30 people at a market where alcohol was sold in Nigeria’s Taraba State.

If indeed the attack was carried out by the insurgent group, it marked an expansion of the area of operation of the terror group.

Though Taraba is in the country’s North-east where ISWAP, which was an offshoot of Boko Haram, has been active, the state had until now been insulated from the activities of the Islamist group.

The police confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that the death toll from the attack that occurred on Tuesday in a bar at Iware Community in Ardo Kola Local Government Area has risen to six.

The police spokesperson, Usman Abdullahi, told reporters Wednesday morning that the death toll from the attack had risen to six.

Over a dozen injured people were still receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo as of Wednesday afternoon.

A similar blast occurred at a Catholic school in January in Gassol Local Government Area neighbouring Ardo Kola, where the latest incident happened.

The police in Taraba could not immediately be reached on Thursday to comment on the ISWAP claim or casualty count.

According to Al-Jazeera, the group in a statement posted late on Wednesday on a Telegram messaging channel used by ISWAP, described those who detonated the bomb in the market as “soldiers of the caliphate in central Nigeria”.

The statement said the attack had struck “a gathering of infidel Christians” and expressed satisfaction that the drinking spot had been damaged. It did not break down the casualty figure into dead and injured.

Taraba in the North-east region is witnessing an upsurge in criminality with kidnap-for-ransom in the state capital, Jalingo, and attacks by gunmen known as bandits are becoming rampant.

Last week, gunmen attacked Maisamari town killing its traditional ruler just days after some bandits raided several villages in Gassol and Karim Lamido’s local government areas in the Northeast region.

Unlike the neighbouring Adamawa, Taraba has been insulated from Boko Haram attacks.