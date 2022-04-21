The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for the removal of the chief executive of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, over a controversial advert by the bank comparing the resurrection of Jesus Christ to the rising of Agege bread.

The bank on Sunday shared its Easter marketing content online, with a surprising line that said, “Like Agege Bread, He Rose”.

It apologised after being widely criticised by Nigerians. Mr Suleiman also released a statement apologising on behalf of the bank.

“Our honest intent was to join our millions of customers in Nigeria and worldwide in celebrating this solemn event, but our execution fell short on this occasion,” the lender said.

The Advertising Practitioner Council of Nigeria (APCON) weighed in and said it would take action to ensure the bank is sanctioned, adding that the advertisement was not submitted to the council for approval.

CAN, which is the umbrella body of Nigeria’s Christian community, called the advert “blasphemous” and “insulting”.

“In case the management of the Sterling Bank is not aware, the resurrection of Jesus witnesses the immense power of God Himself. To believe in the resurrection is to believe in God. If God exists, and if He created the universe and has power over it, then He has power to raise the dead,” CAN said.

“If He does not have such power, He is not worthy of our faith and worship. Only He who created life can resurrect it after death, only He can reverse the mystery that is death itself, and only He can remove the sting and gain the victory over the grave (1 Corinthians 15:54–55).

“The Empty tomb shows the supremacy of Jesus. Go to the grave of any other religious founder and his carcasses are still there being worshipped, but where Jesus was buried, it is boldly written; “He is no longer here, He has Risen”! That is what we are celebrating at Easter and for Sterling Bank to compare it with a loaf of bread is blasphemous and insensitive to the religion embraced by billions of people globally,” it said.

CAN dismissed Mr Suleiman and the bank’s apology, saying it did not come from a “penitent heart”.

“How can someone in his right mind describe the risen Christ as a loaf of bread. That is insulting, ridiculous and a mockery of Jesus Christ. We advised Christians to be wary of the banks and other financial institutions they are patronising,” it said.

The group said it was awaiting the decision of APCON.

“However, in the interim, we call for the immediate removal of the Chief Executive of Sterling Bank; Mr. Abubakar Suleiman with his Management whose actions have clearly shown their hostility and hatred for the Christian faith,” it said.