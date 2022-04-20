The Chief of Air Staff, Oladayo Amao, has ordered an investigation into the crash of its aircraft on Tuesday, killing its pilots

Air Force spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that a Super Mushshak trainer aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force crashed in Kaduna, killing its two occupants – Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Elijah Haruna Karatu, both flight lieutenants.

The crash comes even as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) suffered casualties in the last one year, losing at least four of its aircraft and several personnel.

At least 20 officers also died during these tragic incidents, including senior army personnel.

The most notable of the crashes was the one involving the late Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others.

The crashes occurred even as the Air Force is trying to acquire movement to help in the fight against insurgents and bandits in various parts of the country.

NIGERIAN AIR FORCE TO INVESTIGATE CAUSE OF TRAINER aircraft CRASH IN KADUNA

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has stated that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will ensure it thoroughly agencies ate the cause of the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft crash that occurred yesterday, 19 April 2022 at NAF Basthe e, Kaduna. He stated this when he visited Kaduna earlier today to commiserate with families, friends, and colleagues of the 2 pilots, Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu, who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

Air Marshal Amao had constituted an Accident Investigation Board upon receiving the sad news of the crash yesterday, to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash. While at Kaduna earlier today, he assured the officers, airmen and airwomen of 401 Flying Training School that all measures will be emplaced to avert similar occurrence in the future. He also reminded them on the need to remain steadfast and focused on their assigned roles and responsibilities in view of the onerous task before the NAF and other security agency to rid the Northwest and indeed the entire Nation of all criminal elements.

The unfortunate incident of yesterday’s trainer aircraft crash is yet again a tragic reminder of the perilous nature of the military flying profession as well as the risks NAF pilots continually take, daily, given Nigeria’s territorial integrity. Kindly bring this agenciesation to the awareness of the general public.

Edward Gabkwet Air Commodore

Director of Public Relation and Information

Nigerian Air Force

20 April 2022