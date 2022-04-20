Former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has fixed May 5 to announce his intention to run for president, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

A source close to Mr Amosun, who is now a senator representing Ogun Central in the National Assembly, said he will formally declare his intention on his arrival from Umrah.

Mr Amosun is currently performing the lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The source added that he has been silently consulting with stakeholders across the country.

He said the declaration, to hold in Abuja, will be the climax of Mr Amosun’s ongoing consultations with key political players across the country.

Olusegun Clement, who served as Mr Amosun’s Special Assistant on Students Matters while he was governor, confirmed the date.

“ By the benevolent of the Almighty God, the support of the APC leaders, and the entire populace of Nigeria, my boss will not only declare, but he will also contest and win by the grace of God,” Mr Clement told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Amosun is believed to be a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of the APC.

However, ahead of the 2019 general election, he went against the party leadership and opposed the nomination of Dapo Abiodun as the governorship candidate of the party.

Mr Amosun will join the list of APC chieftains who had announced their intention to run for president, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who officially declared on April 11.

Others who have announced their intention to secure the party’s ticket for the 2023 presidential election include Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos and leader of the party; Rochas Okorocha, a senator and former Imo State governor; David Umahi, Ebonyi State governor; Chris Ngige, the minister of Labour and former Anambra governor; and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, among others.