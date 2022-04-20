The National Examination Council (NECO) has postponed the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) entrance examination into the 104 unity colleges established and operated by the Nigerian government.

The culture of sudden postponement of the examination has been practised by the examination body in the last couple of years, as a way of encouraging “states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates”.

New date

In a statement on Wednesday, Azeez Sani, NECO’s head of the information and public relations division, said the examination, earlier scheduled for Saturday, 23rd April has been moved to Saturday, 7th May 2022.

The statement read in parts: “The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) which is conducted for admission into Federal Unity Colleges from 23rd April 2022 to 7th May 2022.

“The Examination was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

He said the registration of candidates will continue until May 7, the new date for the examinations.

He, therefore, called on parents to take note of the new date and download the new timetable on the examination body’s website.

The statement added: “All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

“Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Timetable from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.