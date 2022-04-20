National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has cautioned members against divisive tendencies, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Adamu said this on Wednesday at the opening of the 11th APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Transcop Hilton, Abuja.

He reminded the party’s stakeholders of the experience of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014 and how it lost the presidential election in 2015 due to disunity.

Mr Adamu said the APC must be guided against complacency by remaining united if it must continue in its winning ways.

He also cautioned the party’s past governors against undermining serving governors in their states, saying that they remained the party’s leaders in their respective states.

“The APC Constitution states that serving governors are the state leaders, therefore the past governors must act like statesmen and provide guidance,” Mr Adamu said.

He said that the party constitution only recognised serving governors as their states leaders, adding that there was no need for competition and rivalry between past and serving governors.

He said that the ego causing disunity between past and serving governors and other leaders of the party in some of state could pull the party down if not properly handled.

This, he said, could affect the party’s electoral victory in the 2023 general elections.

Mr Adamu said going forward the party’s slogan would be “APC First.”

He, however, added that the National Working Committee (NEC) was open to suggestions on how to move the party forward, saying that it does not have monopoly of knowledge.

Some dignitaries at the meeting included President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC governors, state chairmen and other members of the National Working Committee (NEC).

APC governors were led to the meeting by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

The APC NEC is the second highest decision making organ of the party.

(NAN)