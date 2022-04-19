Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to disband the EFCC and ICPC, because according to him, the president “has thoroughly embarrassed” the anti-corruption agencies by granting pardon to corrupt convicts.

This was contained in a statement posted on Facebook by the governor’s spokesperson, Kelvin Ebiri, on Monday.

The Council of State at its meeting presided over by Mr Buhari on Thursday granted state pardon to former governors of Taraba and Plateau States, Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye, and 157 others serving jail terms.

Messrs Nyame and Dariye were jailed for corruption.

Mr Wike, a PDP presidential aspirant, said the presidential pardon had not only defeated the aims of the anti-corruption war, but also wasted the efforts of the judiciary.

He alleged that the presidency granted the pardon so that the freed convicts would help the president and his party, APC, in the 2023 elections.

“If President Muhammadu Buhari knows that he doesn’t want to fight corruption, then, he should disband EFCC and ICPC because he has thoroughly embarrassed them,” Mr Wike said on Monday in a meeting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates in Kano State.

“This is the same government that complained against the judiciary that it is not fighting against corruption. Now, look at what the judges have passed through; sleepless nights from the FCT High Court to the Court of Appeal to Supreme Court, everything is wasted.

“So, all these things he (Buhari) is doing is because of the election coming soon. They want this person in Plateau State to help them and they want this person in Taraba State to help them. But it will not work because Wike will face them in that election, “Mr Wike said.

During his visit to Niger State on Saturday as part of his consultation tour, the Rivers governor had told PDP delegates that the APC- led federal government anti-corruption war had ridiculed the country before the international community.

“To tell you the truth, this APC government has deceived us a lot. This is the government that said they’re fighting corruption; they handpicked people and jailed them after they have gone through all the court processes up to the Supreme Court.

“Then they turned around to release from prison those people that they said are corrupt. What a government is this, what a country is this?”

Presidency replies Wike

The presidency in response described Mr Wike’s criticism as unjustifiable, adding that the governor refused to honour the Council of State meeting where the decision was taken after he was duly invited.

Garba Shehu, a spokesperson to Mr Buhari, said the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Banigo, who represented Mr Wike at the meeting virtually switched off camera making it difficult to ascertain if she actually attended the meeting.

“I do not see the moral justification for Governor Wike’s criticism of the decision of the government to pardon Governors Dariye and Nyame at a meeting to which he was duly invited but did not attend.

“The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo who joined the Council of State meeting virtually switched off her camera so it was difficult to determine whether she sat behind the dark screen or just walked away after first joining.”

Mr Shehu disclosed this in a statement he posted on Facebook.

Why my deputy switched off

Mr Wike, while addressing Kano State delegates of the PDP on Monday, dismissed Mr Shehu’s defence, saying he refused to attend the meeting because according to him, the Presidency planned to ambush him and others by not sending them the agenda of the meeting beforehand.

“So, when his press man (Garba Shehu) said I was invited to the Council of State, is it because I’m not there, that is why they did what they did?

“If you wanted me to contribute, you would have sent me the agenda. Then, I would have known what I’m coming to do in the meeting.

“It’s not when you don’t send me an agenda, I come, then you boxed us in, ambushed us, then you said I attended the meeting where they approved it. I will not attend such a meeting.”

He explained that his deputy switched her camera because she knew it was going to be a “wayo”, adding that the APC government is known for wayo.

“When they said my deputy attended and when they looked back they could not see my deputy again. Why would you see her?

“When she had seen what was there, she had to switch off because she knew it was a wayo. That is what this APC government is known for,” Mr Wike said.