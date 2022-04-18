The police in Lagos have begun an investigation into the alleged rape video of pupils of Chrisland school, an official said.

A mother had earlier claimed that Chrisland concealed the matter from her.

Her 10-year-old daughter was involved in sexual activity with another male pupil during a trip to Dubai, which was organised by the school to take part in an international competition.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the police in Lagos, said in a statement on Monday that they have begun an investigation into the matter.

The police said their investigation will establish the “identities of the players in the video, the true incident in the video, the geographical location of the incident, the alleged threat to life against a student of the school, and circumstances surrounding the alleged repeated pregnancy tests conducted on a student without parental consent.”

“The Command is equally taking cognizance of the cybercrime angle to the whole episode and would not hesitate to enlist the support of the Interpol should the need arise. For a holistic and unbiased investigation, the Command shall be working with relevant ministries, departments, agencies and non-governmental organizations.”

Closure

Following the circulation of the children’s sex tape, the Lagos state government ordered the closure of the school.

The school has at least seven branches in the state.

The government also warned those in possession or circulating the sex tape to desist from such acts or be ready to spend 14 years in jail as prescribed by the law.

“In the meantime, all Chrisland schools within Lagos are hereby closed, pending further investigations,” the statement said.

Suspension

Chrisland had suspended the ten-year-old female student for what they described as “improper behaviour.”

In a suspension letter posted by People Gazette newspaper, dated April 14, the school told the parents that their ward was a “major participant” in a truth-or-dare game with other male pupils.

They, however, did not state the nature of punishment meted on the male student involved or the others in the room when the act was done.