Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has officially notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its decision to hold primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 elections.

Against its earlier denial, the APC, in a letter dated April 6, notified the commission of proposed dates for its presidential, governorship and legislative elections.

In the letter addressed to the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, and credited to the party’s national secretary, Iyiola Omisore, the party fixed May 30 and 31 for the election of its presidential candidate.

At least six ranking members of the party have so far declared interest in the race for the position.

Some of the identified aspirants include the National Leader of the APC and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The party has also resolved to hold the States’ Houses of Assembly and Governorship election on May 11 and 23 respectively while the elections into the House of Representatives and Senate have been slated for May 16 and 18.

“This serves as a formal notification, pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended. Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly. While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem,” Mr Omisore said in the letter.

The INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, on Saturday, confirmed the authenticity of the letter to PREMIUM TIMES.

Meanwhile, the party in a statement issued on Friday, fixed its maiden post-National Convention meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) for Wednesday.

The NEC, which is the second highest decision making organ, after Congress, will at the meeting ratify the timetable and schedule of activities for the primaries before INEC.

“Pursuant to Article 25.2.ii of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Working Committee (NWC) is therefore, inviting members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party to a meeting to consider the Party’s Timetable/Schedule of Activities for Primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 General Elections and other relevant business of the Party,” the party spokesperson, Felix Morka, noted in a statement.