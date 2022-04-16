A former governor of Lagos State and APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to look towards the future rather than dwell on the errors of the past.

Mr Tinubu spoke Saturday at a rally held to support his presidential ambition at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

“We cannot continue with the lamentation of the past. As youths, the country belongs to you. You are the future of this country. You must continue to push for a better Nigeria. You must commit yourself to building a better future,” he said.

Among those who graced the event include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, Head of Service Hakeem Muri-Okunola, APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, and youth leaders from all the South-western states.

Youth delegations from other states across the country were also present.

Mr Tinubu spoke about the economic reforms in job creation, power, education, technology, and social welfare he intends to implement if given the opportunity to serve as the next President of the country.

Commending the youths, he said by their huge attendance, they had demonstrated action, signaled hope, and shown faith in his vision.

Mr Tinubu expressed gratitude for the unprecedented support, thanking the organisers and renewing his “personal pledge to serve and lead this country so that all Nigerians may realise their brightest futures”.

Urging them to embrace courage and determination, he said they can change the country for the better.

“Let us build a peaceful, successful, and violence-free Nigeria. Poverty and unemployment have no tribal marks,” he said.

Speaking about the electricity supply in the country, he said no nation can develop without electricity, adding “we have enough gas to power our electricity in Nigeria.”

“Nothing and no one shall deter us from doing what is necessary to establish progressive, honest, and compassionate democratic governance over this land”.

Speaking earlier, Governor Sanwo-Olu assured the youths of inclusion and accommodation if they give Mr Tinubu their votes.

“Asiwaju Tinubu will stand by the youths of this country. The youths will not be forgotten. They will always have a place in government if Asiwaju Tinubu is elected president,” he said.

The governor added that the APC delegates among the assembled youths must ensure they cast their votes during the presidential primaries of the party and elect Mr Tinubu as the candidate.