Nigeria has recorded 24 additional Lassa fever infections and six deaths across six states of the federation.

The latest situation report, which was released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, shows that the new cases were reported for the 14th week of 2022, spanning April 4 to 10, 2022.

The report shows that the number of confirmed cases increased from 10 in the previous week to 24 cases, raising the total number of infections recorded in 2022 to 715 across 93 Local Government Areas in 23 states of the federation.

The disease control centre stated in the report that cumulatively from the first week to the 14th week of 2022, 136 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.3 per cent.

The centre added that the new fatality rate is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021, which was 20.7 per cent, adding that no new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 14.

The report shows that of the six states that accounted for the new cases, Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states maintained the top of the infection chart with 68 per cent.

Ondo State in the South-west topped the infection chart with 28 per cent, while Edo and Bauchi states accounted for 24 and 16 per cent of the infections respectively. The other states are Ebonyi, Gombe and Kogi states

NCDC also maintained that the number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness that is transmitted to humans through contact with food, household items contaminated by infected rodents or persons.

The vector of the disease is a rat specie called the multimammate rat. The virus is transmitted from the excreta or urine of the vector to humans, and humans to humans, which often propagate the disease.

General symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.