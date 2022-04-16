The Governor of Rivers State and a 2023 presidential aspirant, Nyesom Wike, has said that he would remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), even if he does not win the presidential ticket.

He said this while addressing stakeholders of the Niger State chapter of the PDP on his intention to contest for president at the party secretariat in Minna on Saturday.

He said there was nothing wrong with consensus candidate if it is based on equity, justice and fairness.

Mr Wike solicited stakeholders’ support in the state party to enable him become the flagbearer of the party, adding that he is the only candidate who is capable of defeating the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

“I am here today to tell you that I have made myself available to run for the seat of the president of this country under our party, PDP, I have been a member of the PDP since 1988, I have never left the party and I will never leave.

“I can become the president if I get the mandate of delegates to make me the flag bearer. The country needs someone will who see white and call it white and black and call it black and that person is me,” he said.

He promised to address the security challenges in the country, alleging that the present administration had not adequately protected lives and property.

Mr Wike lamented the escalating cases of insecurity in the country where people can no longer sleep and travel without fear of being kidnapped, describing Niger State as one of the worst with security challenges where farmers can no longer go to their farms due to fear of being attacked.

The governor noted that fighting insecurity requires intelligence on activities of criminals and not all about buying weapons as well as giving incentives to personnel in the war front as motivation.

Responding, Tanko Beji, Chairman of Niger PDP, thanked the governor for standing by the state party when they needed him to reconcile members, adding that the reconciliation had made the party more united and stronger to reclaim power in the state, come 2023.

He said that the party and the country need someone who would give it a redirection and change the reward system, adding the state would provide a fair playing ground for everybody to participate.

In their separate remarks, a former senator, Zainba Kure, and a former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana, described the governor as a “gender friendly who could give women the opportunity to contribute and add value to the growth and development of the state and the country”.

They lauded his achievements in areas of provision of security and infrastructure development in Rivers, his state, urging him to do all he can for the party to become victorious in 2023.

