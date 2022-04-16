Police Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) will now be held responsible for the misdeeds of junior officers under their watch, Nigerian Police authorities have said.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the acting police spokesperson, said in a tweet Friday that the move is to make superior officers instill discipline and stop extortion, harassment, and brutality from the rank and file.

“In a bid to reduce or possibly put a stop to extortion, harassment and brutality in the NPF, we will henceforth hold DPOs and Commanders responsible for the misdeeds of their men,” Mr Adejobi said.

“In as much as we don’t promote vicarious liability, we have equally noticed that some superiors fail or lack the willingness and/or wherewithal to supervise and manage their men.

“This leadership gap is not in tune with the leadership styles of the IGP and his repositioning drives, thus, counterproductive and condemnable,” Mr Adejobi said.

The move by the police follows continued complaints by Nigerians about extortion and bullying by police officers, particularly at highway checkpoints.

Some excesses of the police officers, particularly members of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), had led to the massive youths’ protest in 2020, demanding an end to police brutality.

The protest led to the disbandment of SARS, the notorious police unit which, for decades, inflicted untold terror on Nigerians.

The dissatisfaction with police operations is not limited to young Nigerians.

Last month, junior police officers threatened industrial action over the poor conditions of service in the Force.