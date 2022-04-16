The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has officially declared his interest to run for the 2023 governorship race in Delta State.

Mr Omo-Agege, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), represents Delta Central District.

He made the declaration on Thursday at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, in Delta State.

The senator said his achievements as a senator speaks for him. He said he had fulfilled all his promises to the constituency in both 2015 and 2019.

He thanked his constituents for their support.

“With the support from President Muhammadu Buhari, with that of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the senators in the ninth Assembly, I have fulfilled all my promises to my constituency.

“I have built solar-powered water boreholes in almost all the communities in the eight local government areas in my constituency. I have improved their electricity supply by installing new transformers in all communities.

“School were given furniture and reconstructed, roads rehabilitated and by God’s grace a new federal polytechnic has been attracted to the state under my watch and also a campus of Nigeria Law School in Delta, among others”.

He said it was time for him to leave his comfort zone to enable him develop other parts of Delta. Hence, his declaration to vie for the office of the governor.

Mr Omo-Agege said his plan to build a new Delta State is hinged on “Employment & Empowerment, Development, Good Governance and Enduring peace and security (EDGE)”.

“We should not fold our hands and allow PDP to continue to marginalise us. The time has come for us to take our destinies into our hands and say enough is enough,” Mr Omo-Agege said.

National Vice Chairman of APC, South-South, Victor Giadom, said Delta was now ripe to be taken over by the APC.

“We are issuing a quit notice to PDP in Delta to pack their loads and go. A final departure warning to PDP in Delta,” he said.

O’tega Emeror, a chieftain of the APC in Delta, said the state had suffered economic setbacks from the ruling PDP, despite the enormous resources that accrues to it.

“With the great crowd seen here today, those who say there is no APC in Delta are not telling the truth. I urge you to come out and vote for APC to take over the state,” he said.

Former APC chairman in the state, Jones Erue, described Mr Omo-Agege as “God’s chosen to liberate Delta”.

A renowned labour and pro-democracy activist, Frank Kokori, said, “I am happy that in my life time, there is going to be a change in government in Delta.”

APC lawmakers in the state and national assemblies attended the declaration.

(NAN)