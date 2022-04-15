Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the will on Wednesday hold its first National Executive Committee meeting since the emergence of the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee on March 26.

Spokesperson of the party, Felix Morka, who disclosed this in a press statement on Friday, said the meeting will take place at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

He said the meeting, which is being convened by virtue of section 25.2.ii of the party’s constitution, will consider the party’s timetable/schedule of activities for primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 General Elections and other relevant business of the party.

“Pursuant to Article 25.2.ii of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Working Committee (NWC) hereby invites members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party to a meeting to consider the Party’s Timetable/Schedule of Activities for Primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 General Elections and other relevant business of the Party.

“All members of the NEC are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with Article 12.3 of the APC Constitution, please,” the official notice/invitation for the NEC meeting stated.

According to the schedule of activities of INEC, parties should hold their primaries and produce their candidates before June 3.

Previous meeting

The last meeting of the NEC took place in December 2020 during which it extended the tenure of the defunct interim leadership, approved granting of waivers to persons who recently joined the party, approved the immediate resolution of party organs at polling units, wards, local government, state and zonal levels, among other resolutions.

Buhari, Osinbajo, others to attend meeting

In line with Article 12.3 of the APC Constitution, apart from all the members of the NWC, those expected at the NEC meeting are President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the 22 governors of the party.

Others are the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila of the House of Representatives, their deputies and other principal officers of both chambers.

NEC is the principal executive body of the APC and its decisions are binding on all the members of the party.

The Constitution also lists some of the functions of the NEC to include: “Consider reports from National, State and Local Government Area/Area Councils Chapters of the Party and take such decisions as are necessary to protect, advance, and consolidate the gains and interests of the Party.

In addition, the NEC of the party also approves the budget, ratification of committees and raising of funds for the party.

The APC is yet to commence the sales of forms of the party and it is yet to decide on the prices of nomination forms despite INEC timetable setting June 3rd for the conclusion of all primaries.

Although, some days ago, a document containing the timetable and prices of forms had circulated in media. The party however distanced itself from the document.

Mr Morka had in a statement said the party had yet to decide on a timetable for the pre-election process.