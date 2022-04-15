The National Chairperson of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has earned a pat on the back for swearing in Stephen Ntukekpo as state chairperson of the party in Akwa Ibom State despite flouting court order.

The commendation was accorded Mr Adamu by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, while on a courtesy visit to the national chairman of the party in his office in Abuja on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement posted on Facebook by the minister’s spokesperson, Jackson Udom.

This newspaper earlier reported that Mr Ntukekpo was sworn in by Mr Adamu in defiance to the April 7, directives of the Court of Appeal in Abuja asking all parties in suit to “maintain the status quo” pending the determination of the case.

However, Mr Akpabio, during the visit commended Mr Adamu for leading adherence and obedience to court orders regarding the party’s leadership tussle in Akwa Ibom State.

“I am also here to thank the national leadership of our dear party, for leading a law abiding party through adherence and obedience to judicial pronouncements as it affects the chairmanship position of the party in Akwa Ibom State.”

Mr Akpabio said the Appeal Court had dismissed the appeal filed by the former Secretary of the party Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, after the withdrawal of the APC which was a party in the suit, adding that the Abuja Federal High Court which earlier ruled on the suit gave a consequential order.

“It is public knowledge that the Court of Appeal had already dismissed the earlier appeal brought by the party. The APC had withdrawn from all appeals in respect of Akwa Ibom State and the [APC] NWC (National Working Committee) has enjoined us all as leaders, to go home and ensure peace and that is why I am discussing with my brother, Chief Etiebet now.

“So the question of somebody was sworn- in and somebody was not does not arise here because the court had made pronouncement on it.

“We must not forget the fact that you have another opportunity in a democracy to ventilate your thoughts. If you feel that you were not carried along, you go to court and the court says maintain the status quo.

“Let me tell you the meaning of status quo. The court judgment delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo at the High Court in Abuja gave a consequential order. The Consequential Order means go and swear in the new chairman and because the APC as a party to the case, had withdrawn from that appeal, the status quo must be maintained which means, swear in and obey the court order. And the party has done that and it is not interested in any appeal.”

The APC in Akwa Ibom State has been factionalized since two parallel state congresses of the party conducted in October last year produced two parallel executives.

The two executives, one loyal to Mr Akpanudoedehe and the other to Mr Akpabio, have engaged in serious legal tussles to determine who controls the party in the state ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mr Akpanudoedehe’s faction, led by Austin Ekanem, was sworn in as state chairman on March 7 but a Federal High Court ion March 17, nullified Mr Ekanem’s swearing in and ordered that Mr Ntukekpo, who led Mr Akpabio’s faction be sworn as the substantive chairman of the party in the state.

Mr Akpanudoedehe approached the Appeal Court in Abuja for stay of execution of the lower court’s judgment and the Appeal court on April 7 ordered that “the status quo be maintained” in the matter pending its determination.

Three days after, Mr Adamu sworn in Mr Ntukekpo as substantive chairman of the party in the state, in defiance of the court order. Mr Akpabio said Mr Adamu’s action was in line with the court order.

Mr Udom, the spokesperson for Mr Akpabio, did not respond to request for comment from PREMIUM TIMES.