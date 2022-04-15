Popular Nigerian Saxophonist, Orlando Julius has died at the age of 79.
His wife, Latoya Ekemode, confirmed his death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.
She said that Orlando Julius passed out in his sleep on Thursday night.
“Yes, my husband passed on late last night, there was no indication that death was coming, he was not ill, he only slept and died in his sleep,” she said.
NAN reports that Orlando Julius, was a saxophonist, singer, band leader, and songwriter closely associated with afrobeat music.
Some of his musical albums were: Disco Hi-Life, Ololufe, Love, Peace and Happiness; Dance Afrobeat and more. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To place an advert here . Call Willie - +2348098788999
JOIN THE CONVERSATION