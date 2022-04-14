Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has flagged off consultations for his 2023 presidential bid.

Mr Emmanuel on Tuesday told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the National Assembly that he was compelled to join the race after Nigerians through the Brekete Family bought the nomination form and urged him to run for president in 2023.

The Brekete family, a popular radio show which focuses on human rights issues in Nigeria, last week presented to Mr Emmanuel, the PDP presidential nomination form which they bought for him.

The Brekete family said they bought the form for the governor to stop godfatherism in Nigerian politics.

Mr Emmanuel, who has a background in banking having served as Executive Director in one of the new generation banks before becoming governor in 2015, told the federal lawmakers that professionals in politics and those who understand the economy and money language are the ones that can rescue the country.

After intimating the lawmakers of his achievements as governor, he told them he can do better if elected president.

“If I could do these when I am only managing a sub-national where I do not have control on several policies, then I believe we can do better given the national platform as President.

“Those who can rescue Nigeria are the professionals in politics. Those who understand the language of the economy, those who understand the language of money and can manage resources, as well as those who have experience in the private and public sector.”

The governor’s spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh, reported that Mr Emmanuel told the lawmakers that he can make the country safe, peaceful and attract investment and become economically vibrant.

IBB, Abubakar bless Governor Emmanuel

Mr Emmanuel also visited two former military leaders, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalam Abubakar in Minna, the Niger State capital, on Wednesday, in continuation of his consultations.

READ ALSO: Brekete family buys presidential nomination form for Nigerian governor

Mr Emmanuel, who outlined his vision for the country to them, said it was anchored on a revamped economy, security of lives and property and durable infrastructure.

The two leaders assured him of their blessings, advice and prayers in his bid to become the next president of Nigeria.

The governor’s spokesperson, Mr Udoh, in a statement on Facebook, said Mr Emmanuel was accompanied on the visit by a former governor of Benue State and serving senator, Gabriel Suswan, former Military Governor of Niger and Plateau States, Habibu Shuaibu, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong.